Patrick Mahomes Reveals Taylor Swift is ‘Really Interested’ in Football

Image Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM

With football season just around the corner, Taylor Swift is gearing up to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play in the upcoming NFL season. The 34-year-old pop star has reportedly taken an interest in the game, even drawing up plays, according to her new friend and teammate of Travis, Patrick Mahomes.

“She’s really interested in football. She asks a lot of great questions,” the 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared during an interview with NFL on NBC. He added, “She’s already drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in.”

The soon-to-be father of three has grown close to the “Cruel Summer” singer since she began dating Travis, especially since his wife, Brittany Mahomes, has also bonded with Taylor, with the two often sitting together at games. The four have formed a tight-knit group and even enjoy going out together.

Patrick and his wife, Brittany, attended Taylor’s Eras Tour stop in Amsterdam over the summer and later went on a night out together, as Brittany shared on Instagram with a photo of all of them. The couple also comforted Travis when he became emotional at Taylor’s concert during a mashup performance of “Mary’s Song,” “Everything Has Changed,” and “So High School” from The Tortured Poets Department.

Patrick mentioned in the interview that he has appreciated how Taylor’s presence in the NFL has inspired girls of all ages to take an interest in football. He said, “I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football and I know a being girl dad how cool it is for me. To see these little girls and daughters how much they’re loving spending time with their dad watching football.”

He continued to share his perspective on the singer, saying to the outlet, “And then meeting Taylor and realizing how genuine and cool she is — I mean, that’s been special to me because, like you said, she’s ‘the most famous person in the world.’”