Meghan Markle’s Brand CEO Search Rumors Are Reportedly False

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meghan Markle has kept her lifestyle brand under wraps recently, and rumors about her search for a CEO have been dismissed. The 43-year-old former actress is preparing to launch a new project with her husband, Prince Harry, which came to light when she returned to Instagram after a break from social media. On Instagram, she revealed her brand, American Riviera Orchard, with the bio stating, “By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex…established in 2024.” In addition, the website has always been made.

The name of the brand refers to her residence in Santa Barbara, California, where she lives with the 39-year-old royal and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The account offered a glimpse of what fans can expect, featuring a video of the Duchess of Sussex flower picking and cooking in a kitchen while Nancy Wilson’s song “I Wish You Love” played in the background.

Although the brand has not officially launched yet, a trademark application indicates that the line will include products, such as tableware, jams, kitchen linens and other kitchen-related items. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, rumors suggesting that Meghan had not found a CEO to work with are not true.

This announcement follows the launch of the “Parent Network,” a project Meghan started alongside Harry to support families affected by online bullying — an experience they are familiar with, as the British press’s scrutiny played a significant role in their decision to leave Buckingham Palace.

“We always talk about how, in the olden days, if your kids were under your roof, you knew what they were up to; at least they were safe, right? And now, they could be in the next room on a tablet or phone and go down these rabbit holes. And before you know it, within 24 hours, they could be taking their life,” Harry shared with CBS.

Having experienced online criticism before, Meghan and Harry are committed to helping others navigate similar challenges. Meghan has spoken about the traumatic experiences she endured while part of the Royal Family.