Nancy Wilson: 5 Things To Know About The Famous Jazz Singer Who Died At 81

Rest in peace to a legend. Jazz musician Nancy Wilson passed away at age 81 on Dec. 13, after battling a lengthy illness. Here’s 5 things to know about her!

Nancy Wilson, an influential, Grammy-winning singer, has died at the age of 81. The famed songstress made a major mark on the jazz community, before retiring in 2011. Often dubbed a “song stylist,” Nancy penned platinum hits, including her Billboard chart-topper “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am.”The musician sadly died after a “long illness” at her home in Pioneertown, a California desert community near Joshua Tree National Park, her manager told The Associated Press. As the music world mourns the loss of Nancy and her talents, we’re sharing 5 things to know about the late singer.

1. She was a three-time Grammy-winning artist.

Throughout her lifetime, Nancy’s talents were recognized by The Recording Academy a number of times! She won the award for best jazz vocal album in 2005 for the R.S.V.P (Rare Songs, Very Personal). Prior to that, her track “How Glad I Am” brought her a Grammy in 1965 for best R&B performance.

2. Her impressive career landed her some major accolades.

Nancy received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1990! The singer also had a street named after her in her hometown of Chillicothe, Ohio.

3. Nancy also dabbled in television.

The singer had her very own series on NBC. The Emmy-winning show, The Nancy Wilson Show, ran from 1967–1968.

4. She was an incredibly prolific songwriter.

Nancy recorded more than 70 albums throughout her lifetime! Her standout hit though, which rose through the charts to the #11 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles was the well-known “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am.”

5. The music community is mourning her loss, in a series of heartbreaking posts.

John Legend was one of the first to mourn the singer’s passing. “So sad to hear about the passing of the great Nancy Wilson. She was a magical performer. I’m so glad I was able to spend time with her and hear her beautiful voice in person,” he wrote.