Jon Hamm Wants to Make a Rom-Com Movie With Jennifer Aniston

Jon Hamm wants to reunite with his The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston for another project — a romantic comedy movie. During a recent interview with IndieWire, the 53-year-old actor described the genre’s current renaissance and why he’d enjoy working with Jennifer, 55, again.

“I have no idea what it would look like,” the Mad Men alum said about a potential movie. “I think it would just have to be funny and fun, and it would let us do what we both do very well, which is be charming and funny and compelling. I certainly wouldn’t say ‘no’ to that.”

Jon also pointed to Jennifer’s track record in the film genre. The former Friends star has appeared in a wide array of projects, including Love Happens, The Break-Up and alongside Adam Sandler in Just Go With It, Murder Mystery and its sequel, Murder Mystery 2, which Jon acknowledged during his interview.

“She’s kind of established the Adam Sandler films that she’s done, which I think have been great — those murder mysteries, those are always really fun,” Jon said, before praising actors Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell for helping the rom-com genre re-launch itself with their movie, Anyone But You.

“I mean, God bless Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney for proving that it can work again,” Jon added. “I’m glad to see that some of the [studios], streamers, and alternate folks are taking swings at the romantic comedy genre again because I feel like it is something that was overlooked for some time.”

Jon and Jennifer played love interests in season 3 of The Morning Show, which aired last year. Jon’s character, Paul Marks, is a wealthy tech in investor who, unbeknownst to Jennifer’s character, Alex Levy, wants to dismantle the news network after he acquires it. The two start dating, but Alex discovers Paul’s true intentions. At the end of season 3, she ambushes the business deal by introducing an alternative: to merge with their rival network.

It’s unclear whether or not Jon will return for the show’s fourth season. However, Alex and Paul break up in season 3, so it’s unlikely.

Jennifer has also spoken out about working on a rom-com with Jon. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in June, the We’re the Millers actress noted, “Jon’s one of those rare combinations of a gorgeous face and extreme talent both dramatically and comedically.”