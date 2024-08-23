Pink & Daughter Willow Perform ‘What About Us’ at 2024 DNC: Watch

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Pink closed the 2024 Democratic Convention with an emotional performance of her song “What About Us” alongside her daughter, Willow Sage Hart. During the final night of the DNC on Thursday, August 22, the 44-year-old pop singer and her 13-year-old performed with a group of vocalists and musicians before Kamala Harris accepted the nomination for president.

Willow had a few solo moments while singing beside her mom, and the crowd in Chicago applauded the teen for her strong vocal talent. The full group belted out strong harmonies while Pink took some of the higher notes, and they received a standing ovation from the audience afterward.

Pink shares her daughter in addition to her 7-year-old son, Jameson, with husband Carey Hart.

This wasn’t the first time that Willow has taken the stage with her mom. When she was just 7 years old, Willow recorded Pink’s “A Million Dreams (Reprised)” for the movie musical The Greatest Showman.

Although she hasn’t publicly endorsed Kamala, 59, yet, Pink has been a long-time advocate when it comes to women’s rights, which the vice president vowed to protect if she wins the 2024 election.

In 2022, the “Raise Your Glass” hitmaker spoke out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. At the time, Pink to Twitter (now known as X) to tell anyone who supports the controversial action to “never” to listen to her music. Additionally, she slammed those who opposes same-sex marriage and is racist.

“Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay – THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F—ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN [sic],” Pink wrote that year in a since-deleted tweet, per PEOPLE. “AND ALSO F— RIGHT OFF. We good?”

In a follow-up tweet that was also deleted, the “Try” hitmaker informed followers that she believed “all of our nerves are collectively fried from so many years of racism, misogyny, homophobia, etc. +pandemics, mass shootings, wars and the total lunacy, hypocrisy, ignorance of the GOP-it’s all a bit much [sic].”

“But we will stick together,” Pink noted at the time, before adding. “Good will prevail over evil.”