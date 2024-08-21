Pink Will Reportedly Conclude the 2024 DNC With a Performance

Image Credit: Getty Images for Live Nation

The Democratic National Convention is currently underway, with performers set to take the stage over the next two days before it concludes on Thursday, August 22. As the nation watches the DNC, they’ve seen influential celebrities like Kerry Washington, The View co-host Ana Navarro, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and more in attendance to support the Democratic presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris, along with her running mate Tim Walz, in their bid for the White House.

The four-day event has already featured artists such as country singer Mickey Guyton, and on Wednesday, August 21, John Legend is set to perform. According to a source who spoke to CNN, Pink will be the artist closing out the final night of the DNC.

The 44-year-old rock star is known for her acrobatic, show-like concerts, but she’s also recognized as an advocate for women’s rights, Planned Parenthood, human rights and the LGBTQ+ community. She has been vocal on these topics, notably during her 2019 People’s Choice Champion award speech, where she said, “I don’t care about your politics, I care about your kids. I care about decency, humanity, and kindness.”

She also previously tweeted via X (in a now-deleted post), “Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay person’s business or marriage, or that racism is okay—THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F—ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F— RIGHT OFF. We good?”

Aside from the entertainment, the nation will hear from the Kamala, 59, who will take the podium to address the public. She already made a surprise speech on the first night, expressing, “People from every corner of our country and every walk of life are here, united by our shared vision for the future of our country … and this November, we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people, that we are moving forward.”

Kamala Harris will be battling it out alongside her 60-year-old running mate against the Republican Party’s Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.