‘It Ends With Us’ Star Brandon Sklenar Breaks Silence on ‘What May or May Not Have Happened’ on Set

Brandon Sklenar wants everyone to know that the social media drama surrounding the It Ends With Us cast isn’t reflective of the film’s message. The 34-year-old actor, who played Atlas Corrigan in the movie, broke his silence on the “stuff swirling online” in a Monday, August 19, Instagram post. Although he did not name either of them, Brandon’s statement alluded to the speculation about his co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s rumored tension.

“[Author] Colleen [Hoover] and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves,” Brandon insisted at the beginning of his message. “Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point.”

Brandon went on to explain, “What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film.” He then added that it’s “been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

Throughout his note, the 1923 star pleaded fans to “trust” him when he says that there “isn’t a single person involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this. He also clarified that the responsibility was to “all the women who have experienced generational trauma, domestic abuse or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see.”

Brandon concluded his statement by explaining the meaning behind their movie and by encouraging fans to stop spreading “hate on the internet.”

“This movie is a harsh reality check for the men who need to get their s**t together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions,” he wrote. “This film is meant to inspire. It’s meant to validate and recognize. It’s meant to instill hope. It’s meant to build courage and help people feel less alone. Ultimately it’s meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the ‘bad guy,’ let’s move beyond that together.”

Following its August 9 premiere, It Ends With Us became a box office hit. However, multiple outlets reported that disagreements ensued between actor and director Justin, 40, and film star Blake, 36. Additionally, the Gossip Girl alum has faced backlash over resurfaced interviews and comments she made in the past.

Neither Blake nor Justin has publicly commented on the rumors about their alleged rift. Justin, however, hired a crisis PR manager amid the ongoing situation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.