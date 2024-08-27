What Happened on the Set of ‘It Ends With Us’? Inside the Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Rumors

Image Credit: GC Images

The It Ends With Us cast and crew are embroiled in an alleged feud, according to multiple reports. It all started when TikTok users noticed that film star Blake Lively and her co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, didn’t pose for pictures together at the August 6 New York City premiere. Shortly thereafter, reports surfaced online claiming that the cast has distanced themselves from Justin. More fuel was added to the fire when Justin reportedly hired a crisis PR manager as speculation over his alleged rift with Blake escalated.

Neither Blake nor Justin has publicly addressed any of the rumors.

Hollywood Life is breaking down the alleged drama, below.

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Alleged Tension

On August 14, TMZ reported that there was discomfort between Blake and Justin while filming a kissing scene. Insiders told the outlet that the A Simple Favor actress felt that the director “lingered” too long while kissing her on camera.

Sources also told the outlet that Blake felt “fat-shamed” by Justin while working on a scene in which his character, Ryle, lifts her character, Lilly, into the air. Justin reportedly has a history of back issues, and after he allegedly asked an on-set trainer how much Blake weighed, she felt that he was fat-shaming her, according to the outlet.

Blake Was Reportedly ‘Impatient’ On Set

Page Six reported on August 14 that an eyewitness recalled “tension” visible in Blake on the set of It Ends With Us.

“The tension was so obvious,” the source told the outlet. “Once [Blake] was done with the scene, she was really impatient, said, ‘Am I done? Can I go?’ and as soon as they said, ‘Yes,’ there was like a Blake-size hole in the wall [sic]. She was so outta there.”

Will There Be an ‘It Ends With Us’ Sequel?

Fans were asking whether or not Blake and Justin would work on the sequel, It Starts With Us. However, a source told Variety on August 27 that there is “no world where these two will work together again.”

“This is uncharted territory, and nobody has any idea of what a sequel could look like,” the insider added.

How Did the Alleged Feud Escalate?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmakers’ working relationship was impacted during post-production. The publication reported that two different cuts of the film were created, causing an alleged divide in creative differences.

As internet sleuths have noticed, Blake and It Ends With Us book author Colleen Hoover do not follow Justin on Instagram even though he follows them. And the social media activity isn’t the only area where the cast’s relationship allegedly went downhill.

PEOPLE reported on August 13 that the rumored tension with Justin involves the “principal cast” and Colleen.

“All is not what it seems,” an insider from the set told the publication. “There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him.”