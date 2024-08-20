Bobby Bones Reacts to Julianne Hough’s Comment About His ‘DWTS’ Win: ‘No Slander’

Image Credit: Cooper Neill

Bobby Bones won’t give the anyone the satisfaction of seeing him “slander” Julianne Hough. Despite the fact that the Dancing With the Stars co-host recently admitted Bobby, 44, “was not the best dancer” on the show, he has no ill will toward the pro dancer, 36.

“Julianne Hough can get no slander from me,” he said in a Monday, August 19, Instagram video. “I was the worst dancer. I take pride in that. Now, I tried as hard as anybody in the history of the show, but I can’t dance now. I couldn’t dance then.”

Bobby — who starred in season 27 of the dance competition series with Sharna Burgess — went on to add, “But you know who took down the big evil empire of dance? Well, it’s not evil or an empire, but me and you! We did it together.”

“I’m the greatest champion ever,” the radio host said, before clarifying, “I didn’t say I was the greatest dancer, but the greatest champion ever. I’m the man of the people. I’m the man that you guys selected. “But Mickey Guyton, what? Julianne Hough, you’re cool.”

Bobby concluded his video by pointing out, “I’m a terrible dancer. I was a terrible dancer, but they changed the rules after I left because the fan vote was so good.”

The clip — which Bobby wrote the word “dramatic” across — is making the rounds on social media, and Julianne even commented her support with a laughing emoji and an applause emoji. Clearly, there’s no bad blood between them despite Julianne’s previous dig at Bobby’s dancing skills.

Bobby’s comments came just one day after Julianne appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Upon being asked whom she “strongly disagreed” with winning the dance show, the Rock of Ages actress and country singer Mickey Guyton agreed that it was Bobby. Julianne noted, “I actually agree with you and I think it’s because of the fan base. It’s all about fan base on that show. He was not the best dancer.”

During season 27 of DWTS, Bobby received the lowest scores out of the other dancers, yet still went on to win the competition thanks to having a large fan base.