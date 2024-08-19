Julianne Hough Reveals DWTS Winner Who Was ‘Not The Best Dancer’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Julianne Hough may be the current host of Dancing With The Stars, but during her time on the show as both a judge and professional dancer, she reflected on one champion whom she believes did not deserve to win the mirrorball trophy.

In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 36-year-old revealed that radio personality Bobby Bones should not have won season 27 of the dance competition. The two-time mirrorball champion shared this opinion while sitting next to country singer, Mickey Guyton, who initiated the response with a whisper. Hough immediately responded, “Oh, I actually agree with you! And I think it’s because of the fanbase, right? It’s all about the fanbase on that show… He was not the best dancer, I agree.”

His victory alongside dance partner Sharna Burgess was controversial, as he received the lowest scores from the panel of judges at the time, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and the late Len Goodman. Despite his lack of dancing skills compared to other competitors like Disney’s Milo Manheim and Harry Potter star, Evanna Lynch, Bones expressed to Good Housekeeping before his win, “Of everyone left, I’m the only one without any real years of training… But I feel like that’s been my disadvantage all year, and we found ways to capitalize on other parts, you know, creatively.”

He added, “I think the judges’ marks and critiques are fair. I don’t think they want me to win, frankly. I think the judges want someone with more dance experience to win.”

DWTS is set to return. While the celebrity contestants have not yet been revealed, Julianne Hough will be returning to co-host alongside her former mirrorball champion, Alfonso Ribeiro. Reflecting on their partnership, Ribeiro told Entertainment Tonight in 2023, “Our chemistry, I think, is going to be fantastic. We’ve known each other for so long. She was a judge on my season… We’ve known each other through the years, and our energy just feels so right.” The judging panel will include the 56-year-old Carrie Ann, along with the 68-year-old British-Italian choreographer Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.