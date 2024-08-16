Bruno Mars Invites Lady Gaga to Sing Their Single ‘Die With a Smile’ on Stage: Video

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Bruno Mars invited “pop royalty” onto the stage during his Los Angeles concert on Thursday, August 15. After introducing Lady Gaga to the large crowd, the duo sang their latest single, “Die With a Smile,” for the first time. Bruno, 38, played guitar and Gaga, 38, took the keyboard while belting out their doomsday-themed love story song.

For the performance, the “Poker Face” hitmaker wore a tall blonde wig, a sparkling pink and white plaid mini dress and white high heels. For his part, the “Uptown Funk” artist sported a pink collared T-shirt and black pants.

Countless celebrities were in attendance for Bruno’s show. According to TMZ, stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Meghan Trainor, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, Simu Liu, Halle Bailey and Victoria Justice came out to support the “When I Was Your Man” crooner.

Gaga and Bruno’s duet took place hours after they confirmed their latest collaboration. The song and its accompanying music video dropped on Friday, August 16, at midnight ET.

The track’s lyrics point to lovers who promise to stay together even if they’re hit with the apocalypse.

“If the world was ending / I’d wanna be next to you,” both Gaga and Bruno sing in the chorus. “If the party was over / And our time on Earth was through / I’d wanna hold you just for a while / And die with a smile / If the world was ending / I’d wanna be next to you.”

The song’s release came as fans speculated over a possible collab between the award-winning musicians. Earlier this week, Gaga shared an Instagram video of herself rocking a Bruno T-shirt while playing piano. Most took this as a hint at their upcoming duet.

Previously, Bruno and Gaga had Las Vegas residencies that nearly aligned with one another. In June, the “Just the Way You Are” artist said he wanted to perform with the A Star Is Born actress.

“I’d love to do [a song] with her,” Bruno told the Las Vegas Review Journal. “I’ve got to at least sing with her, on her [residency].”