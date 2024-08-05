‘Bachelorette’ Alum Andi Dorfman Is Pregnant: ‘Feels So Real Now’

Image Credit: New York Road Runners via Getty

Andi Dorfman announced she is pregnant with her and her husband Blaine Hart’s first baby—Bachelor Nation is growing!

“Future Mom + Dad!!!!” the 37-year-old captioned her August 4 Instagram post, which featured her and her husband of one year, as he wrapped his arm around her and she held up a string of ultrasound photos. “To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Baby Hart coming later this year.”

Naturally, the couple’s joint post was soon filled with love from other Bachelor Nation pals.

Tayshia Adams wrote, “The best BEST news!!!! You were made for this!! Can’t wait to meet you, Baby Hart!!” Meanwhile, former host Chris Harrison added, “Sending our love and congratulations! God bless you guys.”

After several loved ones showed their support, Dorfman shared her gratitude in an Instagram Story: “Omg y’all! Your comments are bringing me my first pregnancy tears! And I love it,” she wrote, alongside a laughing emoji. “Feels so real now and can’t wait to share more!”

The exciting news comes just over a year after Andi—who featured on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor—and Blaine tied the knot in Sorrento, Italy, almost two years after they began dating.

The couple originally met in college; Dorfman met Hart when he was playing baseball at Furman University before the two reconnected 15 years later when they ran into each other during separate vacations in Italy.

When asked about her favorite part of their wedding day last year by PEOPLE, Dorfman told the outlet it was “seeing Blaine at the end of the aisle, and saying I do.”

“I’ve waited a long time for this day, and he’s my person,” she said, later adding: “Getting to spend my life with Blaine and being in love with him as much as I am is something that’s like a dream come true to me.”

She credits being able to wait for Mr. Right with a decision she made early on about having kids—freezing her eggs before she turned 30.

“I have zero regrets about freezing my eggs,” the reality star told E! News. “I’m actually super happy I did it because I think in hindsight—even though I didn’t feel it at the time—I look back and I know that it kept me from settling.”

“Just to have that in the back of my mind, I think kept my standards high.”

Dorfman first appeared on the 18th season of The Bachelor in 2014, before starring in The Bachelorette for its milestone 10th season, after which she got engaged to winner Josh Murray. The pair announced their split in early 2015.