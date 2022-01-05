Blaine Hart: 5 Things To Know About Andi Dorfman’s BF After Their Romantic NYE Trip

‘Bachelorette’ alum Andi Dorfman is heating things up with her new beau Blaine Hart. Learn all about the former college baseball player who loves to give back here!

2022 is already looking up for Andi Dorfman! After months of hinting at having a new man in her life, the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum went Instagram official with Blaine Hart, 35, on New Year’s Eve 2021 by sharing a stunning photo of the couple. “By far my favorite thing from 2021,” she wrote alongside the snap of the pair about to kiss. A day later, she posted an equally adorable pic of the couple, dressed to the nines and ready for the new year! Rocking a sizzling silver gown, Andi wrapped her arms around the tuxedo-wearing Blaine and wrote, “Cheers to a year filled with love and sparkles. 2022 … I have a feeling you might very well be the best one yet! Happy New Year”

After surprising everyone by announcing the romance, Andi had fans in a frenzy trying to find out everything there is to know about the dashing gentleman who stole her heart! Keep reading to learn all about Blaine, below.

1. Blaine is from South Carolina.

Blaine grew up in Anderson, South Carolina, and now lives in Greenville, South Carolina, according to Us Weekly. He attended Furman University, where he played baseball. He is still very much with the athletic department, as he rallied to save the baseball program back in 2020, per the outlet.

2. He makes a living in commercial real estate.

Since graduating from the business school at Furman University in 2008, Blaine has excelled in commercial real estate. After starting at an entry level position of a local real estate company, Blaine worked his way up to senior vice president. He’s making moves!

3. Blaine and Andi met 15 years ago and reconnected in Italy.

The cute couple had actually met over 15 years ago through a mutual friend, according to E! This past summer, while they were both vacationing in Italy, they met up and reconnected! How romantic! Since then, they can’t seem to get enough of each other and are virtually inseparable. “[They] haven’t been apart for too long of a stretch of time since they met this summer,” a source told Us Weekly. “They try not to let too much time go by without seeing one another.”

4. He’s involved with charities.

Blaine is heavily involved with United Way of Greenville County, which is a non-profit organization that creates “greater economic mobility for individuals and families in Greenville County” through “collaboration, innovation, volunteerism and strategic investment,” according to the website. He is also a VP of a Young Professionals Organization, which gives back to the community, per Us Weekly.

5. Andi and her family are “smitten.”

Things seem to be headed in a great direction for the new love birds. They even spent the holiday season with each other’s families! “They are so very happy and can’t wait to see what 2022 brings for them,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Andi is totally smitten, and they are the perfect match. Her friends and family absolutely adore Blaine!”