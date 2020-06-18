Andi Dorfman & Nick Viall Spark Dating Rumors On CA Jog 5 Years After ‘Bachelorette’ Breakup

A ‘Bachelorette’ reunion in the making? Andi Dorfman iconically dumped Nick Viall in front of America back in 2015 — but the pair appear to be spending time together once again!

Could romance be in the air for Andi Dorfman, 33, and Nick Viall, 39? The exes were spotted out for a jog by an eagle eyed fan in Santa Monica on Wednesday, June 18! In the snap, captured by fan @musingsofaprairiegirl, Andi and Nick are seen from behind as they run alongside a picturesque palm tree lined street. Curiously, Andi posted a selfie in the same pink top while jogging — but didn’t mention or include Nick in the photo. The sighting comes just months after Andi joked she had been texting with exes — including Nick — amidst the COVID-19 quarantine.

On March 23, Andi hilariously posted a meme that said, “I’m about two days and/or three martinis away from texting all of my exes.” Adding several grinning emojis, she wrote over the image “honestly though,” following it up with a screenshot of an empty group text to send to Nick and fellow season 10 contestant Chris Soules, 39. Nick also teased that he is, indeed, “dating” someone via his podcast Viall Files on June 16. “I recently had a conversation with someone that I’m dating and the question was, ‘What if we’re not compatible about this thing?’ I was like, ‘We’re not compatible about that thing but I don’t know what that means about everything else,’” he said.

While fans immediately began speculating that the mystery lady could be Andi, Nick quickly shot that theory down. “Sorry for the buzz kill … not dating. Additionally, the only benefits that come from this friendship is conversation and running tips. Enjoy the day,” Nick responded on the story via Us Weekly‘s Instagram account on Thursday, June 18.

Nick and Andi met during the 2014 season of The Bachelorette, where she ultimately chose Josh Murray instead of Nick — despite having been intimate with Nick prior to the final rose ceremony. “If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why you made love with me,” Nick iconically said to the former attorney on the After the Final Rose special.

Despite past drama, it’s great to see these two on such great terms — but Nick still didn’t want ABC to re-air Andi’s season of the show. “Five years ago and now we have the windmill, and back then it was like, it probably wouldn’t be that big of a deal now, that’s for sure. But I would rather just ignore Andi’s season altogether,” he said to Chris Harrison in March. “I’m all for playing the Nick Viall marathon. But you have to tell the whole story. You can’t just air Andi’s season and just leave it.”