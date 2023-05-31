‘Bachelorette’ Star Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine Hart 1 Year After Getting Engaged

Nothing says romance like a lavish wedding in Italy! Which is exactly where The Bachelorette alum, Andi Dorfman, 36, married her now-husband, Blaine Hart, on May 31, sources confirmed to US Weekly. Although official wedding ceremony photos are yet to be released by the newlyweds, Andi did show off her stunning white rehearsal dinner gown via Instagram the day prior. The bride wore her brunette tresses down in elegant waves and a long-sleeve gown with a sexy cut-out in the back.

Just two months ahead of the romantic ceremony, the brunette beauty spoke to US Weekly and spilled the details on what people could expect from her wedding. Since the pair re-connected in Italy in 2021, it only made send to Andi that that’s where the nuptials should take place. “We’re gonna stay a little bit after [the wedding], but I think we’re gonna get home and get into our new house, which has been being built for what seems like forever, and then probably take a minute and then do [an official] honeymoon. I feel like then I get two honeymoons!”, she gushed in Mar. 2023.

The New York Times best-selling author and Blaine got engaged in Mar. 2022, just over one year ahead of the official ceremony. “WORTH THE WAIT!!” she captioned her Instagram engagement announcement on Mar. 30. Later, the pair gushed to PEOPLE about their pending nuptials. “Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in L.A.,” Andi said at the time. “We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee.” She explained that she was so thrilled she didn’t recall exactly what happened after. “I don’t even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying,” she continued.

Although the engagement was intimate and was just Andi and Blaine, he surprised her by inviting her loved ones after. “And then after, the best part was, he told me instead of dinner we were going to stay the night at Hotel Bel-Air. So we drove home to pack a bag and when I opened the door to our home, both of our families and my closest friends were there to surprise me,” she quipped. “That’s when I really started bawling.”

Just ahead of the ceremony, Andi revealed to US Weekly that she had planned to wear a custom Mark Ingram wedding gown. “I think I’m gonna have about three or four dresses for, like, the three days [of] events. I am in the wedding for the dresses!”, she joked at the time. “I have no shame in it. I was like, ‘I’m gonna change as many times as humanly possible.’ But I went up to New York and one of my friends is a bridal stylist, which has been a godsend. … We go to New York, it’s been so fun. My main dress, Mark Ingram, he’s legendary in the bridal world in New York. He’s designing it custom. I literally was there [on March 3] and we’re cutting the fabric and tucking stuff and doing the muslin fitting. So that part has been a dream for me to be honest.”

Andi rose to fame during Season 18 of The Bachelor and later, Season 10 of The Bachelorette. She later wrote two best-selling books in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Her debut book, It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After, came two years prior to her second, Single State of Mind. Blaine is a commercial real estate agent from the southern part of the United States, per US Weekly. The happy couple met through mutual friends.