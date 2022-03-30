Andi Dorfman Engaged To Blaine Hart: See ‘The Bachelorette’ Alum’s Massive Ring

Congratulations are in order for ‘The Bachelorette’s Andi Dorfman, who announced on March 30 that she’s engaged to her boyfriend, Blaine Hart.

Andi Dorfman is engaged! Eight years after she starred on The Bachelorette, Andi has finally found her happily ever after with Blaine Hart. The two went public with their relationship at the end of 2021 and announced their engagement on March 30, 2022. Andi posted a photo of herself jumping in Blaine’s arms on the beach after his proposal. “WORTH THE WAIT!!” she captioned the image, which you can see here.

Of course, Andi’s engagement ring was on full display in the photo. The ring appears to be a giant cushion cut diamond with smaller diamonds creating a halo around the outside. The double band also looks to be encased in diamonds, and the rock sure looks good on her left hand!

Andi was on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014. Andi famously walked out on Juan Pablo during their fantasy suite date in a clip that has been viral in Bachelor Nation ever since. She was then announced as the lead for season 10 of The Bachelorette, which filmed that same year. Andi got engaged to Josh Murray on the show, but they broke up just months after the finale aired. Andi was open about her tumultuous relationship in her book It’s Not Okay, which came out in 2016.

After her breakup from Josh, Andi moved to New York City and kept fans updated on her life as a single woman in the Big Apple. In June 2020, she decided to change things up and move to Los Angeles. She eventually started dating Blaine, who is a real estate agent. The two had previously met 15 years earlier through a friend, but reunited during the summer of 2021 when they were both in Italy on separate vacations and met up for a drink.

Blaine proposed to Andi on the beach at sunset, the couple told People. Blaine was planning the proposal for “months” with Andi’s family members and loved ones beforehand, she revealed. Andi also confirmed that she helped pick out the ring with Blaine before the proposal. “I love that it is more traditional with teh halo and split shank, but mostly I love that I look at it and – as cheesy as it sounds – it symbolizes so much love and happiness,” she gushed. As for their wedding plans, Andi said they are thinking about returning to Italy where they rekindled their relationship to tie the knot.