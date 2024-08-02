Bianca Censori Attends Kanye West’s Manager’s Birthday Party in Completely Sheer Dress

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bianca Censori is not afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion. The 29-year-old Australia native was seen in a sparkling sheer dress while sitting next to her husband, Kanye “Ye” West, as seen in an Instagram video that was shared by his manager, John Monopoly, on Thursday, August 1. While raising their glasses to toast John for his birthday, Bianca flashed a smile while sipping her cocktail.

“My bday dinner was a vibe !!” Ye’s manager captioned the video post. “And my homie gave me ANOTHER Truck !! I couldn’t make this s**t up if I tried.”

Earlier that day, Bianca was spotted running errands in Beverly Hills, wearing what appeared to be another nude-colored sheer mini dress, according to photos published by Page Six. While shopping around town, the Yeezy architect pulled her hair up in a bun and offset her look with a pair of black heels.

This isn’t the first time that Bianca has been spotted rocking a fully see-through ensemble. Since marrying the “Stronger” rapper, 47, in December 2022, she has been photographed wearing risqué pieces. From mini dresses to shorts and more, Bianca knows how to experiment with different outfits.

According to a report that surfaced earlier this year, Bianca’s family isn’t thrilled by her new fashion sense. According to Daily Mail, her father, Leo, invited the Grammy winner to their home in Australia for a “sit-down” talk.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia, and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” an insider told the outlet in March. “Her dad still plans to have a sit-down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

The source also claimed that her mother, Alexandra flew over to Los Angeles to visit Bianca and Kanye.

“Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit,” the insider added, noting that Bianca was “hesitant” to confront her father over his alleged frustration with her and Ye’s marriage.

Neither Bianca nor Ye publicly addressed the rumors of tension between him and her family.