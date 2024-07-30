Megan Thee Stallion Schedules Performance at Kamala Harris Rally

Brat Summer and Hot Girl Summer are coming together for a very special campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris. Megan Thee Stallion signed on to perform at an Atlanta rally on Harris’ presidential run on Tuesday, July 30. The “Savage” rapper, 29, revealed that she’ll be taking part in the event on Instagram on Monday, July 29.

After President Joe Biden announced that he was bowing out of the 2024 election, Harris has been hitting the campaign trail hard, and she’s expected to win the nomination at the DNC, after the president endorsed her. She’s set to appear at the George State Convocation Center. Megan posted a photo of herself with “Kamala” and “ATL” printed on it, teasing the event for 7:30. “ATL HOTTIES SEE YOU TOMORROW,” she wrote with an American flag and blue heart emoji.

Megan has not shied away from using her music to support causes that are very important to her. When she performed on Saturday Night Live in 2020, she called for justice for Breonna Taylor, which she also did on her Good News album track “Shots Fired.”

Harris has received so much support from the music world since announcing her candidacy. One of the first major musicians to endorse her was Charli XCX, who released one of the year’s most critically-acclaimed albums brat. With the term “Brat Summer” taking off thanks to Charli’s record, the “Apple” singer tweeted her support for the vice president. “Kamala IS brat,” she wrote.

Beyonce has also apparently shown support for Harris’ presidential run for the Oval Office. In the first campaign ad, Queen B’s song “Freedom” was featured. The Cowboy Carter singer is very meticulous about where her music can be used, and allowing it to be used in Harris’ video is seemingly a cosign. Cardi B also seemingly showed support, taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the VP announced that she’d be running. “LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate,” she wrote.