Celebrities Who Have Endorsed Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced her plans to run for president in the 2024 election, following President Joe Biden’s decision to exit from the race. Following his announcement that he was stepping out the race, Biden endorsed Harris, and she revealed her plans to try to win the Democratic nomination ahead of the election in November. “I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she wrote in a statement.

According to her campaign, Harris raised $126 million in campaign contributions by Wednesday, July 24. The $100 million haul came from more than 1.1 million unique donors, including 62% first-time donors.

Following Harris’ announcement, tons of memes began to circulate as well as excitement among Democrats. Plenty of celebrities threw their support behind Harris. Take a look at some of the stars who have endorsed the VP so far!

Barack and Michelle Obama

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, shown in a video endorsement released Friday, July, 26.

Charli XCX

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

Leading the charge, Charli XCX’s short and simple statement showing support for Harris has blown up! Given the success of the British popstar’s new album brat, she made a short endorsement of the VP. “kamala IS brat,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Beyoncé

While Beyoncé has not made a statement regarding the possible candidacy, her team granted permission for Harris to use her song ‘Freedom.’ Harris walked out to the hit while making her first official visit to her campaign headquarters on July 22, and again on July 23 at the beginning and end of her rally in Milwaukee.

Additionally, the “Halo” singer appeared at Kamala’s rally in Houston, where she shared, “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother.” She continued, “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.”

Barbra Streisand

I’m so grateful to President Biden and so excited to support Kamala Harris.https://t.co/Fnir5uNzwq — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 22, 2024

Barbra Streisand shared her endorsement for Harris in a statement to the New York Times.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris ushered this nation out of the [Donald] Trump chaos. I’m so grateful to President Biden and so excited to support Kamala Harris,” the singer wrote.

“She will work to restore women’s reproductive freedom and continue with the accomplishments begun in the Biden-Harris administration.”

John Legend

John Legend took to social media to share a lengthy statement commending Biden for bowing out of the race. At the end of his message, the “All Of Me” singer vowed to do all he could to keep former President Donald Trump out of office. “I’m so ready to work to help unite the pro-democracy coalition to reject Trump’s authoritarian, oppressive Project 2025 and elect Kamala Harris as our President. She’s ready for this fight and I’m excited to help in any way I can,” he wrote.

Kerry Washington

In the name of democracy, @JoeBiden did a brave and bold thing. I’m tremendously grateful for his years of service – and I am awed by his selfless leadership. Make no mistake. Our fight now remains EXACTLY the same. We must do everything we can to prevent another Trump… pic.twitter.com/HODoi7s28P — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 21, 2024

Kerry Washington posted a selfie she took with Harris as she penned a lengthy tribute to her on social media. “@KamalaHarris can and will win this! I believe in her and I believe in us. Let’s gooooooooooooo!” she wrote.

Mark Hamill

"I want to offer my full support & endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year"- @JoeBiden🇺🇸 Vote for the candidate who will both honor & further his legacy: @KamalaHarris#HamillHeartsHarris 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Z3ESqvgpZr — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 22, 2024

Mark Hamill used #HamillHeartsHarris to share his support for her via X.

“I want to offer my full support & endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” the Star Wars actor shared.

“Vote for the candidate who will both honor & further his legacy: @KamalaHarris.”

George Clooney

One week after George Clooney called for Biden to step down from the race in a New York Times op-ed, he endorsed Harris.

“President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest,” the actor said in a statement provided to CNN.

George Takei

I want to honor our President @JoeBiden. He has served our nation admirably for decades, he is a decent honorable man, a hugely successful president, and a patriot. Now let us unite behind @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump in November! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 21, 2024

Star Trek actor George Takei made a series of posts showing support for Harris and praising the president for stepping aside. “Now let us unite behind @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump in November!” he wrote.

Cardi B

AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!! https://t.co/IAJO5yo79r — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 21, 2024

Cardi B reposted a clip of herself saying that Harris should be the nominee following Biden’s debate performance in June. “LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate,” she wrote.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States. I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November. Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy. Let’s get to work. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2024

Naturally, tons of people from the political world shared their endorsement of Harris. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared her support for the VP in a post. “Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States. I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November,” she wrote. “Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy.”

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande reshares Joe Biden’s post endorsing Kamala Harris to be the Democratic pick for the presidential election. pic.twitter.com/imEhVkDxIp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2024

Ariana Grande gave a subtle show of support via Instagram Stories by re-posting Biden’s endorsement of Harris.

In the same slide, she added a voter registration link for her fans.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba uploaded a carousel of multiple pictures of herself and Harris.

“I’ve been riding with you for a hot minute,” the Fantastic Four star captioned the Instagram post. “excited for you to make history @kamalaharris ❤️. Let’s gooooo 👊🏽!

“Link in bio if you are on board,” she continued, disabling comments.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis praised the “trusted,” “tested” and “tough” politician via Instagram.

In a separate post, the Freaky Friday star wrote, “She is a fierce advocate for women’s rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide.”

Spike Lee

Spike Lee shared a brief message of support for Harris via Instagram.

“ONCE AGAIN A SISTA COMES TO DA RESCUE.🙏🏾👍🏾💪🏾👏🏾🙏🏾👍🏾💪🏾👏🏾🙏🏾👍🏾👏🏾🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜,” the director wrote.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer posted a photo of Biden and Harris to Instagram.

“The time from handwringing and teeth gnashing is over! We must save ourselves! DEMOCRATS…ASSEMBLE! #Harris2024 #SayItWithYorFullChest #ImWithHer,” she wrote.

Yvette Nicole Brown

I’m sure it goes without saying but I FULLY stand with (and next to 😜) my Soror, the fabulous @KamalaHarris! She has my FULL endorsement for President of the United States! 🙌🏾🩷💚 pic.twitter.com/12FnLNbhVz — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 22, 2024

Yvette Nicole Brown posted a throwback photo on X on July 21 of herself smiling at Harris’ side.

“I’m sure it goes without saying but I FULLY stand with (and next to) my Soror, the fabulous @KamalaHarris!” the actor wrote, referencing the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

The Drake & Josh alum gushed that Harris had her “FULL endorsement for President of the United States!”

Kelly Rowland

At the Houston rally alongside Beyoncé, former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland also made an appearance, sharing her endorsement for Kamala with the crowd: “Houston, you’ve already had a hand in creating ‘destiny.’ So do what you do, and let’s do this thing again.”

Tina Knowles

Beyoncé wasn’t the only Knowles to show up for Kamala; her mother, Tina Knowles, also spoke at the Houston rally. She shared moments from the event on her Instagram, including a post with the Democratic presidential candidate and her daughter, captioning it, “Let’s make history ! Elect The future president of The United States @kamalaharris.”

Eminem

The real Slim Shady stood up at the Detroit rally for the Harris-Walz campaign. Eminem endorsed Kamala, saying, “As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the home state of Michigan mean a lot to me.” He added, “And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it’s important to use your voice. So I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote please.”

He continued, “I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has been sharing posts in support of Kamala Harris. She posted on Instagram about Sunny Hostin, a host from The View, who reacted to comments made by Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico. The “On the Floor” singer also shared a video on Instagram from her Super Bowl LIV performance, captioning it, “LET’S GET LOUD. Make your voice heard in ONE WEEK. VOTE. Nov 5th. Born in the USA. PUERTO RICO.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger

I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians. I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor. My time as Governor taught me to… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 30, 2024

On October 30, 2024, just days before the presidential election, Arnold Schwarzenegger took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that, though he does not “really do endorsements” and does not “like either party right now,” he plans to vote for Harris and Walz. He shared, “I’m sharing it with all of you because I think there are a lot of you who feel like I do. You don’t recognize our country. And you are right to be furious.” Arnold added, “I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz.”

Jennifer Anniston

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram on October 30, 2024, to share a selfie with her voting sticker. In her caption, she wrote, Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY.” The former Friends star added, “I know we don’t agree on everything, and that is the beauty of this country, but GOOD LORD aren’t you tired of this negativity towards each other? The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other?”

She later revealed, “I very proudly voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”