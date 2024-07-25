Kamala Harris Releases First Presidential Campaign Ad With Beyonce’s Song ‘Freedom’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign kicked off with a brand-new ad — and it features Beyoncé‘s song “Freedom.” Just days after the 59-year-old presumptive Democratic nominee embarked on the campaign trail, she released a new promo that highlights her focal points: women’s reproductive rights, gun violence, affordable healthcare and more.

“In this election, we each face a question: What kind of country do we want to live in?” Kamala asks in the clip before it displays a moment from Donald Trump‘s campaign. “There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos, of fear of hate. But us? We choose something different: freedom.”

The ad then takes viewers through a montage of what Harris intends to focus on. “The freedom not just to get by but get ahead,” she continues. “The freedom to be safe from gun violence. The freedom to make decisions about your own body. We choose a future where no child lives in poverty; where we can all afford healthcare; where no one is above the law.”

“We believe in the promise of America, and we’re ready to fight for it,” the VP adds, before concluding, “Because when we fight, we win.”

Just 24 hours into her campaign, Harris raised more than $80 million of donations. Multiple Democrats and celebrities alike endorsed the former prosecutor, including President Joe Biden, who stepped down from the presidential race earlier this week.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden, 81, tweeted on July 21. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

On Wednesday, July 24, Biden spoke to the nation from the Oval Office during a televised addressed. Shortly after recovering from a bout of COVID, the president told Americans, “I revere this office, but I love this country more,” adding that the “best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.”

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for 50 years,” the long-time politician — who has served as a county council member, a senator, vice president and now president — said. “The idea of America lies in your hands. Just keep the faith and remember who we are. There is simply nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together.”