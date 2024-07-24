President Joe Biden Speaks Out in Historic Address Upon Stepping Down From the 2024 Race

Image Credit: Getty Images

President Joe Biden appeared in an historic televised presidential address since stepping down from the 2024 presidential race. While speaking to the American public from the Oval Office on Wednesday, July 24, the 81-year-old began his speech by crediting his predecessors, including Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, “who showed us presidents are not kings.”

“I revere this office, but I love this country more,” Biden pointed out, before noting that “this sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me.”

Throughout his address, the long-time politician vowed to carry out his duties as POTUS for the remaining six months of his term. Moreover, Biden promised to “keep speaking out” and “keep fighting” for Americans, especially when it comes to gun violence and Supreme Court reform. As for how Americans can preserve this democracy, Biden noted that “kings and dictators” have no place in the United States.

While reflecting on his modest upbringing in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden noted that he never imagined he would reach the position he’s in now.

“We’re a nation of promise and possibilities, of dreamers and doers, ordinary Americans doing extraordinary things,” he explained. “I gave my heart and my soul to this nation. It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president.”

Although he relinquished his chance for re-election by dropping out of the race, Biden acknowledged that the “best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation” — specifically the “new voices” and “younger voices.”

“I believe my record as president, my vision for America’s future … nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy,” he added, before crediting his vice president, Kamala Harris, as an “incredible partner.” Biden also called the 59-year-old presumptive Democratic nominee “tough” and more than capable of propelling the nation forward.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for 50 years,” he concluded. “The idea of America lies in your hands. Just keep the faith and remember who we are. There is simply nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together.”