President Joe Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race

Image Credit: Getty Images

After reaching nearly four years of his term, President Joe Biden has announced he will no longer be running in the 2024 Presidential race.

On Sunday, July 21, the 46th President of the United States released a statement online to the American people that noted,

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”



It was previously reported that constituents from the Democratic party like Nancy Pelosi, and his previous boss, 44th President Barack Obama had already warned him about dropping out of the upcoming election, per an insider that spoke to New York Post.

This is Joe’s third time in office, but this time as President– first as Obama’s Vice President – he has worked alongside his VP Kamala Harris to make change. He wrote, “I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.”

He proceeded to thank the vice president in office, “ For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.

“I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

Now, the nation will wait to see who the running Democratic party would be that will run against Donald J. Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance.