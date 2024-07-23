Kamala Harris Becomes Presumptive Nominee After Winning Majority of Delegates

Vice President Kamala Harris has become the presumptive Democratic nominee in the 2024 election for president. Harris secured the support of enough delegates on Monday, July 22, according to The Associated Press. The VP needed to secure the support of 1,976 delegates, and 2,668 have already pledged support to her. Only 54 delegates are currently undecided.

Delegates are set to cast their votes between August 1 and August 7. The Democratic National Convention is set to take place between August 19 and August 22, which is when Harris will officially become the party’s nominee in the 2024 presidential race. Following the news that Harris had received support from the delegates, she released a statement thanking all for their support. “When I announced my campaign for president, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination,” she said, per The New York Times. “Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee.”

Harris shared her intention to run for president after President Joe Biden announced that he’d exit the race on Sunday, July 21. Along with bowing out of the race, Biden endorsed his VP as the best candidate for the race. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision l’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he said.

Following Biden’s endorsement, Harris shared her intentions to run and be a unifying voice for the Democratic party. “On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country,” she said. “I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.”

In the 24 hours after Harris announced her run, she raised a historic $81 million, her campaign spokesperson told The Associated Press.