President Joe Biden Endorses Kamala Harris As 2024 Presidential Nominee

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

With the announcement of the President stepping down from running for reelection, the 46th President Joe Biden has now endorsed his current partner in office, Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee for the Democractic party.

In a post shared on social media, the 81-year-old encouraged his supporters to elect the first female Vice President to take his place in the upcoming presidential race. He noted, in a picture of the two smiling wearing matching navy colored suits, “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision l’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Shortly after his endorsement, he shared on X a donation link to help with her campaign.

This democratic party nominee comes amid his reveal of dropping out from the 2024 Presidential race where he stated, ​​”It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Of course, he did not do all the work alone. He thanked his now endorsed nominee for the help she has given during his time in office. “For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.”

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, retweeted his statement on X with a pink heart.