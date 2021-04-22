Cardi B Drags Congressman For Criticizing Her Grammy Performance On The House Floor

Cardi B called on her Twitter followers to ‘elect better people’ after a U.S. Representative took time on the House floor to criticize her performance of ‘WAP’ at the Grammys.

Cardi B was back on Twitter on April 22 responding to another person who criticized her “WAP” performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammy Awards. This time, however, the rapper, 28, reacted to U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman, who took time on the House floor to criticize Cardi’s performance. “I have received complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys,” Grothman began.

This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about 🤔 https://t.co/k2ZBn9gONA — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 22, 2021

“They wonder why we are paying the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) if they feel that this [the performance] should be in living rooms across the nation.” Grothman also brought up Vice President Kamala Harris, who he said, “used her fame to promote [Cardi B], but I assure the FCC that millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency.” After seeing the clip, Cardi responded by quote tweeting the video.

“This gets me so mad ya don’t even know,” Cardi began. “I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about,” she wrote, citing the recent conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, as well as the death of Ma’Khia Bryant, who was shot by a police officer in Columbus, OH, the same day that Chauvin was found guilty.

But Cardi didn’t stop there. The rapper, who’s remained politically engaged and used her platform to put a spotlight on political issues, went on to remind her fans that Jacob Blake, a Black man who survived being shot by police officers, hasn’t been given “proper Justice but this [is] part of the reason why!!!!” Cardi implored her fans to “vote, elect better people cause you got these dum a**es representing states,” she wrote in response to a fan.

This isn’t even the first time that Cardi has combatted criticism of her show-stopping performance. Last month, the Grammy winner really got into it with conservative pundit Candace Owens about her “WAP” performance. After roughly two days of online sparring, Cardi eventually told Candace to “get a life.”