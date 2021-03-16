Cardi B Drags Tucker Carlson’s ‘Hypocrisy’ After He Slams Her Grammys Performance

Cardi B took to Twitter to fire back at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, who compared her Grammys performance to pornography.

Cardi B isn’t mad that she made headlines at Fox News over her wild Grammy Awards performance — despite being a well-documented critic of the news outlet. “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap,” Cardi, 28, wrote above a tweet that included a clip from Tucker Carlson‘s show, in which the host and (Cardi’s longtime foe) Candace Owens slammed the rapper’s March 14 performance at the annual show.

Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap https://t.co/g7AX947RMb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

On Sunday night, Cardi took the Grammys stage for a twerk-filled performance of her hits, “Up” and “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, where she pole-danced before rolling around in bed with the “Savage” rapper. Tucker, who’s criticized Cardi’s music on previous occasions, claimed that the mother of one is “trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children” with her music and performances. Meanwhile, Candace went as far as to compare Cardi and Megan’s Grammy’s gig to a “lesbian sex scene.”

In a since-deleted tweet in response to Tucker and Candace’s conversation, Cardi wrote: “Back to this. I find it funny that millions of rioters entering and destroying the capitol showing enemies & terrorist how weak America security is ‘isn’t corrosion to our country,’ but me performing ‘WAP’ when you can monetize your kids from watching is?”, she continued, adding, “I LOVE THE HYPOCRISY.”

Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy. She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales 😜 STREAM UP AND WAP .REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

In a third tweet, Cardi took the high road by thanking her critics. “Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy,” she said about Candace Owens, noting that the political commentator “put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales.” Cardi added, “STREAM UP AND WAP. REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE.”

Although Cardi shared a clip from Candace’s appearance on Tucker’s show, the conversation apparently went on for over five minutes. “We are seeing the destruction of American values and American principles, and it’s terrifying,” Candace said about Cardi’s performance. “I think parents should be terrified that this is the direction that our society is heading towards. We are weakening America — that’s really what we should be talking about. This is a weakening of American society.”

She added, “This is not the patriarchy that’s keeping young women down. It’s displays like this, displays of blatant nudity and sexualization, that is keeping women down in this society.”

This isn’t the first time that Carlson has discussed his disdain for Cardi B’s song, “WAP” on his Fox News show. Back in August, he called the rapper’s promotion of the song “garbage,” and even criticized President Joe Biden for agreeing to do an interview with her ahead of the 2020 presidential election.