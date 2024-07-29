Lady Gaga Engaged: Singer Introduces Michael Polansky as Her ‘Fiance’

Lady Gaga is engaged! It was revealed that the popstar, 38, is engaged to her partner Michael Polansky, 46, in a TikTok video posted by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Sunday, July 28. While Lady Gaga was enjoying some Olympic events, she could be heard introducing her partner to the French politician, and she called him “my fiance.”

In the clip, Gabriel was introducing himself to the “Born This Way” singer, when she turned to Michael and explained who he was in relation to her. She could be heard saying “My fiance” as she spoke to the PM in the short video. In the caption, he raved about Lady Gaga’s performance during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. “Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony,” he wrote. “It was breathtaking.”

Engagement rumors began months before Lady Gaga’s fabulous performance during the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics. Fans began to speculate that the tech entrepreneur had popped the question when the singer was spotted out with a huge diamond ring on that finger in West Hollywood back in April. Besides the TikTok video, the “Shallow” popstar has not publicly commented on her engagement to Michael.

Lady Gaga has been dating the Parker Group CEO since early 2020. The pair have mostly kept private throughout their romance, but Michael has accompanied his now-fiance to plenty of major events throughout the course of their relationship, including President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. In October 2023, they were seen out at Katy Perry’s Play Las Vegas residency.

Shortly after the couple started dating, a source told Hollywood Life exclusively that they hit it off and had an instant connection. “She’s serious about him, this is much more than a fling,” they said. “She’s already introduced him to her family and they really like him, they approve. She met him through mutual friends and there was an instant attraction between them. It’s more than just physical though, she’s very attracted to his mind, he’s brilliant.”