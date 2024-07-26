Ice Spice Officially Drops Her Debut Album ‘Y2K!’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ice Spice has officially dropped her highly anticipated debut album—Y2K!

On Friday, July 26, the 24-year-old released the album, which consists of 10 songs featuring New York-tapped rapper Gunna, Travis Scott, and Central Cee. The production was largely handled by her longtime collaborator RIOTUSA.

Y2K! is 23 minutes long and includes four tracks that were previously released as singles, bringing with it 15 minutes of new music. Despite its brevity, the album makes a virtue of its short length.

The Bronx artist’s explosive full-length album starts off with ‘Phat Butt,’ which mentions Batman and Pauly D with a Nicki Minaj influence. Other tracks include ‘Oh Shhh…’ with Scott and ‘B**ch I’m Packin’ with Gunna. Her track ‘Did It First’ has gained significant traction on social media, racking up over 13 million views and climbing, with over one billion views across various social platforms.

In an interview for her Rolling Stone cover, she discussed the playful nature of creating the album.

“I think I’m, like, 90 percent I’m going to do whatever I want, and then 10 percent I’ll give you something you want. At the same time, I just really like making fun records because that’s what I like to hear most of the time.”

Our latest Rolling Stone cover star @icespicee_ has a message for the haters: "I won, bro." The Bronx-born rapper and Gen-Z phenomenon talks about her debut album, famous friends, and proving, once and for all, she’s more than a viral sensation. Story:… pic.twitter.com/cxafBk4rKy — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 25, 2024

Ice Spice recently joined the Rodeo rapper on stage during his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour in London to perform ‘Think U The S**t (Fart)’ and her new track with La Flame from Y2k!

Her first LP is stacked, sampling Sean Paul’s famous ‘Gimmie A Light’ as well as the iconic hater-dismissing track ‘Think U The Shit (Fart).’

For the past two years, the Bronx native has been one of the hottest stars in hip-hop. She’s been nominated for four Grammy Awards, won a VMA, and in 2023, became the first rapper with four songs to peak in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to collaborations with major stars Minaj and Taylor Swift.

In addition to the new album, Ice has also confirmed the North American leg of her world tour, set to kick off on July 30 at The Anthem in Washington, DC. She hits New York City on August 6 and 7 and Los Angeles on August 19. Earlier this month, Ice performed at various European festivals, keeping the momentum running for her new album. She concludes her North American dates on August 31 in Miami, wrapping up her summer.