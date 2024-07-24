Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa React to Christina Haack’s ‘Tough’ Divorce From Joshua Hall

Image Credit: Getty Images

Christina Haack‘s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, “support” the HGTV star, 41, amid her divorce from estranged husband Joshua Hall. During a new interview on Tuesday, July 23, Tarek, 42, noted that he and Heather, 36, are “here to help” Christina if she ever needs them.

“Life’s tough, s**t happens,” Tarek told E! News about Christina, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2018. “We got one shot at life, and we gotta do what’s best for us, so whatever she needs, we’re here to help,” he added.

Since their 2018 divorce, Tarek and Christina have maintained an amicable co-star and co-parenting relationship. They share kids Taylor and Brayden together. The reality TV duo began their HGTV journey in Flip or Flop, which ran from 2013 to 2022. Now, the ex-spouses are co-starring in a new series titled The Flip Off alongside Heather and Joshua. The series will premiere in 2025.

While it’s unclear how the show will address Christina and Josh’s split, Tarek told the outlet, “Interactions were fairly limited on camera. There’s a lot of really funny scenes though. The show’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Even though Tarek and Heather compete against Joshua and Christina throughout the series, Heather revealed that sometimes she and Christina “like to gang up on [Tarek]” from time to time. Her husband then quipped that it could “be the girls against me” at “some point.”

Earlier this month, Joshua and Christina filed for divorce from each other after almost three years of marriage. They started dating in 2021 and announced their engagement in September of that year. In 2022, they tied the knot, but less than two years later, trouble in paradise apparently began to brew.

According to their respective divorce filings, the estranged spouses listed different dates of separation — Josh cited it as July 8, but the Christina on the Coast star noted that it was July 7. Additionally, Joshua is requesting “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, to be equally divided,” including the pair’s Newport Beach, California, home.

For her part, Christina asked that the court’s ability to grant Joshua alimony be terminated. She also pointed out in her divorce filing that she wanted to determine how her and Joshua’s assets would be divided at a later date. Neither Christina nor Joshua has publicly commented on their divorce.