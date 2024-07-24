Bill Ray Cyrus Seemingly Calls Ex-Wife Tish ‘Scum of the Earth’ in Leaked Text Message: Report

Image Credit: Getty Images

Multiple text messages and leaked audio have been unveiled of Billy Ray Cyrus calling his ex-wife Tish Cyrus and now-estranged wife, Firerose, several derogatory names. According to a screenshot obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, July 24, Billy Ray, 62, texted his manager Scott Adkins, and he apparently put Tish, 57, on blast.

“Somebody went on a podcast … to promote their podcast … and came off like ‘Sorry I’m Drunk’ and accidentally told the TRUTH for a change,” the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer wrote. “It’s in her own words. She is a liar … she is a whore … and a cheat. Complete Skank. Scum of the earth. A fraud. Makes Deanna [sic] Lohan look like Mother Theresa [sic].”

The outlet also obtained leaked audio of Billy Ray seemingly calling Tish a “devil” and a “skank” for having two children before marrying him in 1993.

“The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men, and had those two children before she met Billy Ray,” he was heard speaking in the third person in the leaked clip. “Just think if I said that. The truth … Brandi, Trace . Everyone knows devil’s a skank.”

Throughout their nearly 20-year-long marriage, Billy Ray and Tish separated several times but managed to patch things up. However, by 2022, they split for good and divorced. The former pair share children Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison and Noah Cyrus together. Brandi and Trace are Tish’s children from a previous relationship.

In 2023, both Billy Ray and Tish moved on with different partners. Tish married her current husband, Dominic Purcell, that August, while Billy Ray tied the knot with Firerose, 35, in October. However, earlier this year, Billy Ray and Firerose split.

In another audio clip obtained by Page Six, Billy Ray was heard yelling at Firerose, telling her to, “Get the f**k out of here.”

“I’m in no place to go do a show,” he was heard telling Firerose. “I had to go when I was ready to go. If you would’ve just shut the f**k up. … If you would’ve just left it the f**k alone. … Now I’m really f**king pissed.”

Further into the clip, Billy Ray was reportedly heard saying that this wasn’t about Firerose’s double mastectomy.

“This ain’t about your surgery. This ain’t about nothing,” he said, according to the outlet. “This is about you being a f**king selfish b**ch. I don’t think you’re real smart. I’ve changed my damn mind on that s**t.”

Firerose and Tish have not publicly commented on the leaked audio clips nor the leaked text message. However, Billy Ray posted a note to his Instagram Stories on July 24, seemingly confirming that he yelled at Firerose.

“Hell yeah I was at my wit’s end,” he wrote. “As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. … I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a life. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for own gain. See you in court.”