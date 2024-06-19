Billy Ray Cyrus Accuses Firerose of Blocking ‘One of His Daughters’ on His Phone

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose (real name: Johanna Rosie Hodges) have been left with achy breaky hearts amid their divorce. Less than a month after they split, the country music singer, 62, filed new court documents on Monday, June 17, in which he accused his estranged wife, 36, of blocking one of his daughters on his phone. Billy Ray shares children Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison Cyrus with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus.

Per court documents obtained by E! News, Billy Ray “discovered that [Firerose] had been conducting a campaign to isolate the Plaintiff from his family. He has discovered that the Defendant, unknowingly to Plaintiff, blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices.”

It’s unclear which one of Billy Ray’s daughters Firerose allegedly blocked on his phone.

Furthermore, in his complaint, the “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore” singer alleged that Firerose claimed her maiden name was Hodges, but it was actually her ex-husband’s last name. In May, Firerose’s doctor was allegedly “having a hard time understanding” what her legal last name was, and she was allegedly overheard on the phone with the IRS identifying herself “with a last name that he did not know.”

“When [Billy Ray] inquired why the Doctor and the IRS were confused about what her last name was, [Firerose] became angry and stated that it was personal and none of [Billy Ray’s] business,” the court documents read, according to the outlet. Additionally, Billy Ray alleged that Firerose “repeatedly asserted” that he “was her soulmate and that [she] wanted [him] to be her one and only husband.”

The court documents also read that Billy Ray, “is aware that the Defendant has been attempting to obtain her U.S. Citizenship for several years and Plaintiff was concerned how it would impact her application for citizenship since she may have provided false information to the Immigration and Naturalization Service.”

Billy Ray accused Firerose of “intentionally” committing fraud “with the sole intention of inducing Plaintiff into a marriage to obtain the name ‘Cyrus’ under the belief that it would help her fledgling music career.”

For her part, Firerose fired back in her own complaint, obtained by PEOPLE. According to the outlet, the Australia native revealed that she visited a doctor to schedule a double mastectomy because she carries the “BRCA1 gene mutation,” which puts her at risk of breast cancer. Her surgery was set for May 24. She alleged that her estranged husband locked her into an “emotional and psychological prison” in the days leading up to their split and “would often call her a ‘selfish f**king bitch’ and continually alleged that she was using him.”

“With Wife’s major surgery date looming, she was reasonably afraid to leave or seek any type of help because she feared that Husband would interfere with her surgery or her lengthy recovery at home,” Firerose’s complaint read, per the outlet. The filing also noted that Billy Ray had allegedly agreed to pay for her health insurance and any potential surgeries after they got married in October 2023.

Neither Billy Ray nor Firerose has publicly addressed their ongoing divorce. The duo were first romantically linked in mid-2022 and announced their engagement later that year.