Hailey Bieber Admits She’s ‘Not Super Close’ With Family Amid Her Pregnancy

The Rhode founder admitted that she's been focused on her own family with Justin Bieber in a new interview, where she discussed her pregnancy.

July 23, 2024 10:50AM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Hailey Bieber is seen in Tribeca on June 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Image Credit: GC Images

Hailey Bieber revealed that she’s not particularly close with her family in a new interview with W Magazine, published on Wednesday, July 23. As the model, 27, expects her first child with her husband Justin Bieber, 30, she looked back on her upbringing and admitted that she’s not very close with her own family. Still, she said that she has very happy memories of her childhood.

Given the superstar status of her and her husband, it can be easy to forget that Hailey comes from a very famous family. Hailey is a member of the Baldwin family, with her dad being Stephen Baldwin. Besides her dad starring in Born on the Fourth of July and The Usual Suspects, her uncles are also actors including Alec Baldwin, Daniel Baldwin, and Billy Baldwin. Hailey’s mom Kennya Deodato Baldwin is a graphic designer.

Despite coming from a very famous family, Hailey claimed to have had a typical upbringing. “I had a fairly normal childhood. Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different,” she told the outlet.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 26: Alaia Baldwin, actor Stephen Baldwin and Hailey Baldwin attend the "Noah" New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theatre on March 26, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
(Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

When Hailey addressed her family, she said that she’s been focusing on starting her own family. “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family,” she said. “But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Hailey revealed that she was pregnant with her first child in a May photoshoot. Since going public with her pregnancy, Hailey has shared updates along the way, including her strange pregnancy cravings, back pains, and more.

In the interview, Hailey admitted that she was making the most of the time that she and Justin are still just a family of two. “In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’” she told the outlet. “I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

