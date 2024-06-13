Hailey Bieber Admits to Experiencing ‘Lower Back Pain’ Amid Pregnancy

There’s just certain things about pregnancy that sneak up on you unexpectedly: cravings, aches, and pains. Hailey Bieber revealed that she’s been experiencing lower back pains while she’s expecting her first child in an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 12. The fashion icon shared a selfie of herself relaxing while dealing the pains. She still looked fabulous.

In the selfie, Hailey was getting some time in the sun, seated in a wooden chair. She had her hair tied back under a large set of headphones. She rocked a green half-zip sweater and black spandex shorts, where her baby bump could be seen subtly. “So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?” she wrote under the pic with a confused face emoji as well as two pregnant emojis.

The new photo comes about a month after Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber publicly announced their pregnancy on Instagram back in May. The Rhode founder shared a montage and series of photos of the “Peaches” singer snapping photos of her while she showed off her baby bump in a stunning white dress. The baby will be the first for both Justin and Hailey.

Throughout her pregnancy, Hailey has shown off her baby bump on plenty of occasions, and she’s rocked tons of stunning maternity outfits. Besides her fab outfits, the model has also kept fans up-to-date on different things that she’s experiencing in her first-time pregnancy, including her cravings. Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, she revealed her biggest craving in an Instagram Story. “Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce. And no, you’re not allowed to judge!” she wrote. She also revealed the sweet nickname that she’s been calling her baby while she and Justin await them to arrive. She called her unborn child “little bean” in a cute post on social media.