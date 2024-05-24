Hailey Bieber Cradles Baby Bump in Sheer Black Outfit & Leather Jacket: Photo

Justin Bieber gave a glimpse into what motherhood has looked like for his wife Hailey Bieber in new photos posted on Instagram on Thursday, May 23. The 27-year-old pregnant gal was showcased in an Instagram carousel cradling her baby bump while wearing a sheer black top accompanied by a leather jacket, blue jeans, and topped off with sunglasses. In the next photo, Hailey struck the same pose, but this shot was blurry. Justin also included a few other photos of a recent trip overseas.

“They wish baby, they wish,” the 30-year-old singer wrote under the post. These photos were shared just hours after pictures of the couple locking lips were posted by Justin. Hailey reshared the kissing photos to her stories captioning “Mom n Dad fr.”

The Biebers – married since September 2018 – announced their pregnancy on May 9 through a post on both of their Instagram accounts. Hailey’s representative also confirmed that she was just over six months to People.

Shortly after the announcement, the model took to her socials on May 15, to reveal her biggest pregnancy craving through a Story. “Currently my biggest craving…egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce and no, you’re not allowed to judge!” she wrote. The Rhode founder has even shared photo dumps of her own where she once again cradles her little one in a pink butterfly top during golden hour on May 15.

Though the couple is at a high point in their marriage right now, there was speculation earlier this year that the two were dealing with private matters after a post made by Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin. “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them, to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” He expressed. “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

Stephen’s daughter didn’t directly respond, but she did make a note on her Instagram Stories, which some believed was in reference to her dad’s post. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ i see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion… so I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Hailey cleared the air on her relationship with her husband with a post dedicated to his 30th birthday back in March. “30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life ,” she wrote in the caption.