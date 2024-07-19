Kylie Kelce Shuts Down False Pregnancy Rumors & Reveals Past Miscarriage

Image Credit: Getty Images for Night of Too Ma

Kylie Kelce is not pregnant nor is she staying silent over the false rumors that have circulated about her. In a new TikTok video shared by Jason Kelce‘s wife, she set the record straight about the speculation.

“Trigger warning: pregnancy loss,” Kylie wrote under her Friday, July 19, clip. “I have been congratulated in person multiple times. I have been questioned by strangers. Most aggressively, I was DM’d by a random woman asking, ‘Did you have a miscarriage?’ Because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had a miscarriage.”

In the video, Kylie spoke candidly to her followers about the situation, noting that she has noticed “a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant.”

@kyliekelce ***Trigger warning: pregnancy loss. I have been congratulated in person multiple times. I have been questioned by strangers. Most aggressively, I was DM’d by a random woman asking “did you have a miscarriage?” because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had had a miscarriage. Let’s do better. ♬ Little Things – Tiqta

“I’m not,” she said while shaking her head. “I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic. “[It] really lights my fire.”

While noting that she was finished “keeping [her] mouth shut,” Kylie pointed out that and wanted to “nip this in the bud” once and for all. Additionally, the mom of three — who shares kids Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett with Jason — revealed that she experienced a miscarriage in the past.

“I went into my 13-week ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” Kylie recalled. “And I had to have a DNE a few days later. … So, I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly. And I think we just need to be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting.”

Countless commenters applauded Kylie for her bravery, with one writing, “Thank you for speaking up, queen.”

Others also shared their own pregnancy losses, as one separate person commented, “You are so right! I had a miscarriage at 12 weeks, and the insensitivity knows no bounds. Thank you for speaking out.”

Although Kylie has been in the public eye for years due to her husband’s football career, Travis Kelce‘s high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift has put the Kelce family under a microscope. Nevertheless, they’ve gracefully managed the newfound fame.