Johnny Depp Is Reportedly Dating Russian Model Yulia Vlasova

Johnny Depp is reportedly dating Russian beautician and model Yulia Vlasova. The 61-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star has not publicly commented on the relationship, but multiple outlets reported earlier this week that the two have been casually seeing each other over the past “few years.”

According to Daily Mail, the couple were spotted together last week. Johnny met the 28-year-old in 2021 at a film festival, and they’ve been seen spending time together since then. The outlet reported that their romance is “casual” and shared since-deleted Instagram photos of them getting close. PEOPLE further reported that Johnny and Yulia have not used the “boyfriend-girlfriend” labels.

Yulia is based in Prague and owns a beauty studio. According to Page Six, she shared a note via her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 15, imploring her followers to “refrain from giving any interviews to journalists concerning [her] and [her] personal life.”

Johnny’s new relationship comes two years after his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard ended. The former spouses were embroiled in a nasty legal dispute for years.

Amber, 38, and Johnny were married from 2015 to 2017. The following year, the Aquaman actress published an op-ed in The Washington Post. Although it didn’t mention him by name, Johnny argued that the published piece destroyed his reputation in Hollywood and sued her. For her part, Amber countersued Johnny.

The highly publicized 2022 trial — which was televised — ended in Johnny’s favor. Shortly thereafter, Amber was bombarded with threatening comments from social media users, and Johnny kept a low profile. The actress eventually moved to Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige.

Amber sat down with TODAY after the verdict was reached. During her interview, she opened up about the social media noise and noted she didn’t “blame” anyone for favoring Johnny.

“I don’t blame them. I actually understand,” she said. “He’s a beloved character, and people feel they know him. How could they? After listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, not to believe a word that came out of my mouth.”

For his part, Johnny has avoided speaking publicly about his ex-wife and their legal battle.