‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Will Go Into Production in 2025

With season two being released over two years ago, the Euphoria team confirmed they will go into production the following year. While the HBO Max became a fan favorite series, the past two years have consisted of the cast going through some downfalls.

The cast lost two members since the season finale in February 2022. Later that year it was announced that Barbara Ferreira was leaving the show. She shared on an Instagram story, “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye.i hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. i put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. love you katherine hernandez.”

In July 2023, Aungus Cloud – who played Fezco – died from an accidental overdose. This left a distraught cast – Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, and Storm Reid. The show’s Instagram account collaborated with HBO to honor the late 25-year-old actor with a post that noted, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Euphoria has been a series that speaks on the topic of addiction in which the 27-year-old former Disney star — who plates Rue – shared at the FYC Emmy event for the HBO series at the Academy Museum, “I get very emotional about I because I care about her a lot because she represents a lot of people that need a lot of love. And she represents part of myself, and she represents part of Sam [Euphoria Creator]. That that means a lot to me, and I just want people to be able to heal through her.”

Despite the rough year, the crew confirmed on their socials that they will begin filming next year. “Euphoria Season 3 will go into production in January 2025. @hbo @streamonmax.”

The wait may be longer than expected as per the fans who have commented on the post. “5 years of production for 8 episodes,” a user shared.

Another online user said, “what do u mean ‘go into production’ YALL AINT BEEN WORKIN ?¿.”