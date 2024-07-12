Brittany Mahomes Is Pregnant: ‘Round Three, Here We Come’

Image Credit: Getty Images for TIME

Congratulations are in order for the growing Mahomes Family!

Just today, Brittany Mahomes, 28, and Patrick Mahomes, also 28, announced they are expecting a third child with an adorable video on Instagram. The reel features the parents with their daughter, Sterling Skye, 3, and son, Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months, in matching outfits, smiling, laughing, and dancing to Bruno Mars’ ‘Count On Me,’ while holding a sonogram.

“Round three, here we come 🤍,” the proud parents wrote for the caption.

The retired soccer player and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback are high school sweethearts! They first met as teenagers and successfully maintained a long-distance relationship while excelling in their collegiate athletic careers before becoming professional athletes. Brittany previously competed internationally as a pro soccer player in Iceland, while Patrick has now secured his third Super Bowl win when the Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

After his first Super Bowl ring ceremony in September 2020, Patrick proposed to Brittany in front of a floral wall with a neon light that read “Will You Marry Me?” In the same month, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Their daughter Sterling Skye was born in February 2021.

When Sterling turned two, Brittany gushed about her daughter. “My baby girl is a whole 2 years old! 🥹 I can’t even believe it. These have been some of the best years of my life being your mama Sterling Skye! You make everyday a good day!” Brittany captioned photos from the event via Instagram.

Baby number two then arrived two and a half months before his daddy won the Super Bowl in 2023. The parents announced his November 28, 2022, arrival with a sweet joint social media post.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍,” they captioned a photo of Bronze’s legs in a brown and white onesie.

At the Los Angeles premiere of his Netflix docuseries, Quarterback, Patrick expressed his gratitude for Brittany.

“I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton. She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate,” he told PEOPLE. “I have great people around me and I can be Patrick Mahomes. I can be myself, the same person I’ve grown up being — and luckily that’s won a couple of Super Bowls.”

Brittany, who joined her husband on the red carpet, chimed in: “I think he’s done such an amazing job at balancing his work life and his at-home life. I think he’s really switched around his priorities and figured it out. He’s the best father ever.”