Gypsy Rose Blanchard Knows Her Pregnancy Is the ‘Wrong Timing’ Amid Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is preparing for motherhood but is aware of the difficult journey ahead. While opening up about parenthood with Ken Urker, the 32-year-old admitted in a new interview that her pregnancy didn’t come at the best time in her life.

“I’m going through a divorce,” Gypsy told PEOPLE on Wednesday, July 10, referring to her split from estranged husband, Ryan Anderson. “Timing is not was not where we wanted it to be. However, this is a blessing and I take it in stride and move forward with it, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Adding that her pregnancy is “kind of, like, wrong timing’ for her, Gypsy added that it’s still a “blessing.”

“So, we’re happy,” she insisted.

Gypsy also discussed an episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, in which viewers saw her take a morning-after pill while she was still with Ryan.

“At the time, with everything going on with me and Ryan and the instability of our marriage, it wasn’t the right time for me then,” she clarified to the publication during her recent interview. “And I’m not even saying right now is the right time.”

Earlier this week, Gypsy announced that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Ken in an emotional YouTube video. In the clip, she revealed that her due date is January 2025.

“This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” Gypsy said in the video. “I know that there are going to be people who feel like I’m not ready to be a mother, and I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to be a mother.”

Less than three months prior, Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan. The estranged spouses tied the knot in July 2022 while Gypsy was serving out the remainder of her prison sentence for her involvement in the death of her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023, and she and Ryan appeared in interviews and talk shows together, gushing over their love until their sudden split was revealed in April. Shortly thereafter, Gypsy was spotted getting a tattoo with her ex-fiancé, Ken. Before the duo reunited earlier this year, they were together for about two years until they broke off their engagement in 2019.