Why Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ryan Scott Anderson Break Up?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson seemingly had a blissful love story. After getting released from prison in December 2023, Gypsy spoke out about her husband in multiple interviews and statements, preaching a sweet love story. However, things took a sharp turn just three months later when Gypsy confirmed in March 2024 that they had broken up. Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan less than two weeks later.

Since the news came abruptly, fans are wondering what caused the couple to go their separate ways. Find out the reason behind Gypsy and Ryan’s separation below.

Why Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson Break Up?

Nadiya Vizier, a close friend of Gypsy’s, spoke with PEOPLE on April 5 to describe the alleged incident that took place between Gypsy and Ryan shortly before they split. The tattoo artist claimed that Gypsy had locked herself in the bathroom of their Louisiana home to avoid from Ryan as he banged on the door yelling, “Let me in!”

“He got in her face and screamed,” Nadiya told the publication. “Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother [Dee Dee Blanchard]. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

The next morning, Gypsy packed her belongings and drove to her father and stepmother’s home, according to Nadiya.

Neither Gypsy nor Ryan has publicly commented on Nadiya’s claims.

Are Gypsy and Ryan Divorced?

As of now, Gypsy and Ryan are not legally divorced yet. On March 28, 2024, she took to Facebook to confirm that they had separated after a year and a half of marriage.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she began in her post. “Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this [sic]. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find who I am.”

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan in Louisiana on Monday, April 8, 2024, according to TMZ. The details of their split are not yet clear, but she did file the documents.

Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard Dating Again?

Just days after confirming her and Ryan’s split, Gypsy was spotted spending time with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. The two were seen holding hands while walking out of a Dollar General, and they got tattoos. Despite how it may have looked to the public, Ken reportedly said in a TikTok Live that they were just friends.

“We have not had any intimacy,” Ken explained. “We’re just hanging out as friends. That’s all it is.”