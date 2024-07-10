Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Helped Drunk Party Guest In The Hamptons

Image Credit: Shutterstock

The Great Gatsby actor has seen his share of parties, both those fabricated on screen like in The Wolf of Wall Street and those he has attended in real life. Either way, he knows what it looks like when a guest has had one too many. And it seems he had no interest in letting an intoxicated partygoer struggle alone.

On Saturday, July 6, it was reported to Page Six that Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, was seen assisting a party guest at a party hosted by his long-time friend and nightclub tycoon, Richie Akiva.

“At one point Leo picked up a very drunk guy and put him by a pole. The guy was literally falling over. Leo put out his hand on [the pole] so he wouldn’t fall and said, ‘Stay there.'” The source said the guest complied, staying put and holding onto the pole.

The Titanic actor attended the event accompanied by his close friend 49-year-old Tobey Maguire, while his girlfriend, 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, was in Capri, Italy, working on a Dolce & Gabbana campaign with actor Theo James.

“All the girls were surrounding Leo,” said a spy at the Hamptons party. However, it remains that DiCaprio and Ceretti are still very much together, with the couple last publicly seen together in May at a Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas.

An insider revealed to the Daily Mail in September 2023, “Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is of course surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time. But he adores her and she and him, they have been spending a lot of time together this summer, traveling around on romantic trips.”

The source added, “It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious.”

DiCaprio and Ceretti reportedly met at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival during the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon in May. In early November, an insider told Us Weekly that the Titanic star is “completely smitten” with Ceretti.

“He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common,” they added. “She’s not intimidated by his fame at all—she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star.’ Leo finds it refreshing.”

As for the 20 year age gap, it “clearly isn’t an issue for him,” and DiCaprio “says [Vittoria] is an old soul.”