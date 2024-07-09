Theo James Embraces Leonardo DiCaprio’s GF Vittoria Ceretti For Dolce & Gabana Ad

Image Credit: WireImage

Fans are more than thrilled to see Theo James partake in Dolce & Gabbana’s ad, which evokes similar aesthetics to previous campaigns for the Italian fashion house—the Italian Coast and white Speedos.

In Capri on Monday, the 39-year-old actor sported a white Speedo while showcasing his abs and tanned body alongside 26-year-old Vittoria Ceretti, who matched him with a white skimpy two-piece bikini and a toned figure.

Theo James ve model Vittoria Ceretti yeni Dolce & Gabbana kampanyasının setinde. 📷 pic.twitter.com/FvttpCETsW — Cinemaxion 🍿 (@cinemaxion_) July 8, 2024

Following the direction of the ad for Dolce & Gabbana, the pair got steamy, even sharing a passionate kiss on a small dinghy while soaking wet, as Theo wrapped his arms around her waist.

But the hot and heavy session for the photoshoot is merely just that, for the photoshoot. The seductive professionals are both involved, one married, and the other dating The Wolf of Wall Street actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

James is an English actor who has starred in The Divergent Series, The White Lotus, The Gentleman, and more. He has been married to Irish actor Ruth Kearney since 2018. They met back in their university days when they were studying drama at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Two years after they became husband and wife, the actors welcomed their first child, a daughter. The pair then quietly welcomed their baby boy in September last year. When it comes to their family life, they have preferred to keep things more low-key. Although they made the sensible decision not to share their children’s identities, they have shared the occasional snap of the family spending time together.

On the flip side, Ceretti has been having a public affair with the 49-year-old Titanic star since last year. People have often remarked on DiCaprio’s dating patterns, stating that he doesn’t date girls after they turn 25, which has even turned into a birthday cake meme.

Sabrina Carpenter marks her 25th birthday with a cake adorned with a meme featuring Leonardo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/3MoBD4WFjz — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 12, 2024

Previously, DiCaprio had dated a number of individuals, including Camila Morrone, whom he dated for longer than is typical for Leo, from 2017 until 2022, shortly after Morrone turned 25. There is a pattern, so people talk. However, Vittoria is 26, and the pair seem smitten with each other. Here’s hoping for another year for them!