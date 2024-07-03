Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Wedding Ring in Latest Social Media Post Amid Ben Affleck Marriage Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s marriage is still rumored to be on the rocks, and her latest social media video seemingly fueled the breakup speculation. In a new Instagram video she posted on Tuesday, July 2, the 54-year-old “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker was seen without her wedding ring.

J. Lo shared the clip amid ongoing rumors about her and Ben’s marital status. For several weeks now, reports have circulated claiming that the Selena actress and the Argo actor have been living apart. Additionally, Ben, 51, reportedly moved out of the Los Angeles home that he and Jennifer were sharing.

However, the duo has been spotted out and about in L.A. on multiple occasions, including family events with their respective children. Ben shares his kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares her twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Nevertheless, fans have speculated over Jennifer and Ben’s relationship after she abruptly canceled her 2024 tour. In May, Live Nation announced the news and noted that Jennifer was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Per her own statement shared via the OnTheJLo newsletter, the “On the Floor” artist explained to fans that she felt “completely heartsick and devastated about letting [them] down” but pointed out that she “wouldn’t do this if [she] didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

Jennifer and Ben’s romance dates back to the early 2000s. After meeting on the set of Gigli, they fell in love and got engaged. However, by 2004, they called off their nuptials and split. Almost 20 years later, they reunited and rekindled their love in mid-2021 following Jennifer’s breakup from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. In July 2022, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a small Las Vegas ceremony, then held a formal wedding ceremony later that summer for their families and friends.