Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Reportedly Been Apart for ‘Months’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been on the outs for months according to a new report from Page Six. A source close to the pair claimed that the pair quietly split about four months ago in the story, which was published on Monday, July 1. Neither Ben, 51, nor Jennifer, 54, have directly commented on the rumors about strife in their marriage.

Despite a few recent sightings together, the outlet claims, “the couple’s marriage has allegedly been over for months.” An insider close to the situation told Page Six that the pair had split up back in March, but that the Good Will Hunting star is “very protective of Jennifer.”

Ben and Jennifer have been married since July 2022, after rekindling their romance in April of the previous year. The pair had originally dated in the early aughts, but split, and each had marriages before reuniting. Despite the two of them appearing to have gotten along well, different rumors began circulating that the two of them were having marriage issues earlier this year, especially as Ben skipped out on a few events with J.Lo, like the Met Gala or the premiere of her film Atlas.

The claims that they’ve been split for months comes just after a report that Ben had moved all of his belongings from their shared home at the end of June. “Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” an insider told People. “He seems OK. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

Despite much speculation about their marriage, there have been times that the pair have been seen out and about together, putting on a united front. In June, they attended Ben’s son Samuel’s graduation ceremony together. They were also spotted at Samuel’s basketball game together around the same time. The latest report also comes just after Ben was seen visiting his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he shares his three kids with.