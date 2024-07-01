Ben Affleck Stops by Ex Jennifer Garner’s Home Amid Marriage Drama With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was seen checking in at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house on Sunday, June 30. The Academy Award-winning actor, 51, made a low-key stop at the Juno star’s home, and it seemed very low-key. Ben was seen pulling up in his car and standing outside in new photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. Jennifer, 52, has reportedly been supportive of her ex amid the rumors about drama in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, 54.

Ben was dressed in a pretty casual outfit as he stepped out of his car. He was photographed leaning on his open door before heading to the house. He sported a gray t-shirt with a logo that read “Speed Motors Unlimited” in a crest on it. He looked pretty laidback as he popped in at his ex’s home.

Ben was married to the 13 Going on 30 actress from 2005 to 2018, and they have three children together: Violet, 18, Finn, 15, and Samuel, 12. Despite their split being finalized six years ago, the pair have remained on good terms and get along well as co-parents. They’ve been seen spending time together a few times amid rumors that Ben and J.Lo have been having marriage troubles.

Amid rumors about strife in Ben and J.Lo’s marriage, one insider said that The Tender Bar star’s ex was offering advice along the way in a report by Us Weekly. “Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen,” they said. “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”

The new photos come shortly after a new report that Ben had moved his belongings out of a home that he and J.Lo have shared, according to People. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer has been enjoying a solo trip to Europe amid the drama. The report about Ben moving his belongings out of the house came right after he was seen wearing his wedding ring from J.Lo on an outing around Los Angeles.