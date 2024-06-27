Ben Affleck Wears Wedding Ring Out & About in Los Angeles Amid J.Lo Drama

Ben Affleck was spotted wearing his wedding ring from Jennifer Lopez during an outing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 25. The Oscar-winner, 51, proudly displayed the band around his ring finger while he was out for a drive leaving his office. The outing comes amid many rumors surrounding Ben and J.Lo, 54, with many fans speculating that their marriage was on the rocks.

Ben could be seen in the driver’s seat of his car in the photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. He was wearing a navy blue suit, and a watch was visible on his rest. While his arm was resting outside the window, it was clear that he was wearing the wedding band on his left ring finger.

The outing came as J.Lo has been on a solo vacation in Europe amid rumors about relationship woes. Most recently, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer shared a series of photos of herself during a stay in Paris for Fashion Week on her Instagram.

Speculation about strife in Bennifer’s marriage has been brewing since May. At the time, multiple outlets had reported that they were living separately. The pair tied the knot in 2022, after reuniting in 2021, nearly 20 years after they broke up in the early aughts.

Amid all the drama, the pair have made occasional public appearances together, and Jennifer has spoken about their relationship a few times in interviews. Earlier in June, the Hustlers star appeared to address the rumors in a statement about her new movie Atlas. “It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there,” she said in her On The J.Lo newsletter.

Despite the rumors, Ben did gush about his wife’s level of fame in an appearance on Hart to Heart recently. “[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO!,’ It’s amazing, you know what I mean?” he said.