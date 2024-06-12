Ben Affleck Spotted Chatting With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid J. Lo Divorce Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ben Affleck was spotted chatting with ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Tuesday, June 11. The two were seen in casual attire, as the 51-year-old actor went in for a laid back look – a maroon shirt, jeans, a cream hoodie, and sneakers – while the 52-year-old actress went for a more loungey vibe wearing a blue zip up jacket over her black top, blue leggings, ankle-high socks, and sneakers.

In addition to the two being spotted, Ben’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was also in attendance.

This outing of the then-married couple – who split in 2015 – comes amid speculation that the Gone Girl actor is headed for a divorce divorce with wife Jennifer Lopez. Lately, “Bennifer” has not been spotted together as much and just listed their Los Angeles home for sale. According to reports, the two had been living separately for a bit.

A source told Page Six, “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would…He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

Adding on to the divorce flames, an insider told Us Weekly, “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour…Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Speaking of tour, the 54-year-old singer had to cancel her tour for personal reasons. She shared via her newsletter last month, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down…Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

The speculation further deepened when the “On The Floor” hitmaker “liked” an Instagram post that noted, “I cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity & emotional safety … lacks effective communication skills,” and “doesn’t know who they are or what they want.”

Though the two have not publicly mentioned anything relating to their relationship, J. Lo seemling clapped back at a reporter who asked for an update on her marriage to Ben during a press event for her film, Atlas. “You know better than that,” she voiced.