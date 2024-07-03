Barry Keoghan Foreshadowed His Current Relationship With Sabrina Carpenter

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Barry Keoghan foreshadowed his romance with Sabrina Carpenter years ago on X. Some of the 31-year-old actor’s old tweets have resurfaced and ironically has mentioned his 25-year-old girlfriend’s two hit singles of this year.

“This time last year I told you I would that I would be an Espresso Addict. Show Martin @DavidMillarFilm @sbaigcasting,” the Saltburn actor noted as he posed with an almost finished cup of coffee.

In another tweet he shared in 2013, “Can someone Please please Please leng me The Sopranos…”

Fans quickly made not of the reference to her song titles which led for the tweets to gain attention in present day.

The two were romantically linked in 2023 after they had both recently split from their partners at the time. The former Disney star was rumored to have been dating Shawn Mendes but he set the record straight after stating “we are not dating” during an interview with RTL Boulevard.

Meanwhile the Dunkirk actor had separated from his longtime girlfriend Alyson Sandro which he shares son Brando –born in 2022 – with. During an interview with GQ he revealed that “She’s done a great job and she’s an incredible mother.”

He further noted, “I feel a responsibility. I feel an enormous amount of pressure, which is good. And I can’t get the little boy off my mind. It’s beautiful. Y’know, it’s crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world. That’s the effect he has on me.”

Since finding one another, Barry has starred in Sabrina’s most recent hit single, “Please Please Please” where the two kind of take on the roles similar to Bonnie and Clyde.

She also hinted at him during her 2024 Coachella performance where she changed her lyrics to “Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He’s drinking my bath water like it’s red wine /Coachella see you back here when I headline” as he watched her from the crowd. This verse refers to the scene in Saltburn where he drinks bathtub water.