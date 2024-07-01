King Charles’ New Portrait Released for Armed Forces Day

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Saturday, a new portrait of King Charles III, 75, has been unveiled in honor of Armed Forces Day in the UK.

The image, set in the Grand Corridor of Windsor Castle, was captured by Hugo Burnand in November 2023. It depicts the King in full military regalia adorned with various medals, swords, and decorations—a tribute to service members. This attire reflects his ceremonial role as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Services and his position as Field Marshal, the highest rank in the British Army.”

A new portrait of The King has been released to mark #ArmedForcesDay. His Majesty is Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Services. The photograph features His Majesty wearing his Field Marshal No1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat with medals, sword and decorations. © Hugo Burnand/Royal… pic.twitter.com/XD3cGdHrf3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 29, 2024

Photographer Hugo Burnand, 60, has been behind the camera for many of the sovereign’s official photos since King Charles ascended to the throne, including the official coronation portraits.

In fact, Burnand took the official portraits at Charles and Camilla‘s 2005 nuptials as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 2011 wedding.

On the day that annually recognizes personnel, families, veterans and cadets, 76-year-old Queen Camilla shared some words in a video expressing support for the members of the armed services and their families.

Her royal highness shared, “I am deeply honored to join you all on Armed Forces Day. Whether in this country or overseas, we celebrate the service of the men and women in our military and thank you all for everything you do to protect this country of ours… In times of war and in times of peace, whether seen or unseen, our armed forces support and strengthen our nation. You are a source of inspiration, reassurance and pride – and I salute you all.”

In addition to the portrait and Queen Camilla’s touching tribute, the Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video that included footage of Prince William, 42, in full army fatigues and Middleton, 42, putting an armed forces headset on.

The video was accompanied with a caption stating, “On #ArmedForcesDay we thank all those serving in our military, in the UK and around the world, and the loved ones who support them in everything they do for our country.”