Bianca Censori Spotted With Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North on a Grocery Run

Leave it to Bianca Censori to up the ante when it comes to fashion! While on a grocery store run with her husband Kanye “Ye” West‘s eldest daughter, North West, the 29-year-old Yeezy employee was spotted wearing a nude-colored bodysuit and matching heels while at a checkout with North, 11.

According to photos published by Page Six on Monday, July 1, Bianca and North were seen at a FamilyMart in Japan, carrying a few small groceries while at a checkout counter. North appeared to be on her phone while Bianca paid for the items.

This wasn’t the first time that the stepmother and stepdaughter duo was spotted hanging out together. In February, they were seen going for a stroll in Paris after hitting up two fast food chains in the city.

In addition to North, Ye, 47, shares children Chicago, Saint and Psalm West with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The former spouses were married from 2014 until she filed for divorce from him in February 2021. They finalized their divorce in November 2022, and the “Jesus Walks” rapper tied the knot with Bianca the following month.

Since then, Ye and Bianca have been going strong. They’ve appeared at multiple fashion and high-end events around the world, and fans have spotted them around Los Angeles on various outings.

However, breakup rumors began to swirl late last year. Multiple reports surfaced claiming that Bianca’s family was the reason behind her rumored marital issues, but neither she nor Ye publicly addressed the speculation.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia, and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” Daily Mail reported in March, referring to Bianca’s dad, Leo. “Her dad still plans to have a sit-down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

The outlet further reported that Bianca’s father didn’t appreciate her new fashion sense, which has consisted of various see-through outfits and other risqué choices.